Are mobile towers really a health hazard? Telecom industry on tenterhooks

The Supreme Court’s interim order, last week directing the shutdown of a mobile telecom tower in Gwalior has come as a rude shock to cellular operators and has pushed both telecom companies and the government into damage control mode.

The Supreme Court threw the Indian telecom sector and the ministry of telecom for a loop when it ordered a telecom tower in Gwalior belonging to government-owned BSNL be shut down. The order came on the back of a plea filed by a cancer patient. However, the government has been quick to allay fears.

Manoj Sinha, Minister, Telecommunications, said,"No study has indicated any health hazards from mobile towers, the who study also claims otherwise."

This is not the first petition alluding to health hazards arising from the electric and magnetic fields emitted by telecom towers. And the telecom industry points out that none of the previous ones have held water in court.

According to Rajan Mathews, Director General, COAI,"DoT has clearly indicated that the SC's interim ruling does not relate to towers across the board; this is an isolated case, therefore citizens should not be overly perturbed. July 11 is when the SC will hear the case in its entirety."

"8 High Courts across the country had similar Public Interest Litigation (PILs) and categorically said that since there is no scientific evidence to support any health claims they will not support the PILs; all cell towers as long as they meet government norms are okay to function," he added.

However, that does not mean the industry is breathing easy. Any order to shut down cellphone towers will deal a debilitating blow to the telecom sector, which is already struggling for profitability in an environment of heavy debt and strict regulatory oversight when it comes to quality of service.

This target is becoming tough to meet because health concerns have prompted resident welfare association and local administrations to force the closure of telecom towers.

For instance, over the past few months, over 400 mobile towers in Delhi and 286 towers in Mumbai have been forced off the grid.

So till the final Supreme Court order comes in, telecom companies will have their hands full pacifying resident welfare associations and local authorities to let their towers stand.