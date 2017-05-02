April auto sales: Maruti zooms with 23% growth, Tata Motors fall 21%

Maruti Suzuki India highest ever monthly domestic sales in April at 144,192 units, jump of 23.4 percent. In April 2016, the company had sold 117,045 units.

The total passenger vehicle sale rose 19.5 percent to 151,215. However, Maruti’s exports fell 29 percent to 6,723 units in April.

Its new compacts like Ignis and Baleno accelerated the growth with the entire segment grew 39.1 percent in April year-on-year. Its utility vehicles too grew by 28 percent supported by models like Vitara Brezza.

In the last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki’s sales grew 9.8 percent to 15,68,603 units (including exports).

Honda Cars India reported a 38.1 percent jump in domestic sales to 14,480 units in April 2017 as against 10,486 units sold in the same period last year.

Last month, the company sold 438 units of small car Brio, 2,061 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 2,029 units of compact sedan Amaze and 5,948 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 3,266 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, SUV BR-V saw sales of 701 units.

The company has also received overwhelming customer response for the newly-launched Honda WR-V and the new Honda City. It has received over 25,000 bookings for Honda City since its launch in mid-February and 12,000 for WR-V since its launch in mid-March.

Tata Motors reported a 21 percent fall in total sales in April to 30,972 units as compared to 39,389 unirts sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales of Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles declined by 19 per cent to 28,844 units in April, as compared to 35,604 units in the same month of the previous year.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew 23 per cent to 12,827 units last month.

In commercial segment, sales reduced by 36 percent to 16,017 units due to the ban on sale of BS-III vehicles after March 2017.

"The higher demand at short notice, was not met in production, as vendors struggled to meet with the higher demand, especially in the MHCV segments," the company said in a statement.

Nissan Motor India’s sale rose 39 percent to 4,217 units in April.

“Nissan is proud of the performance of the recently launched new Terrano and the continued confidence that customers are showing in the Datsun redi-GO. Across India, we are strengthening our footprint, introducing products and services that customers want and value,” Arun Malhotra, managing director of Nissan India, said in a statement.

In the two-wheeler segment, Royal Enfield reported a 25 percent growth to 60,142 bikes (including exports) last month. In April 2016, it had reported sale of 48,197 units.

(With inputs from PTI)