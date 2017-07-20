App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCNBC-TV18 Comments
Jul 20, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re: Sexual harassment of women in cinema

The arrest of Malayalam superstar actor Dilip in the case related to the abduction and assault of an actress has exposed - some say - the underbelly of Malyalam cinema. One fallout has been formation of a Women in Cinema Collective, that are now strongly and openly speaking up on the portrayal of women in cinema, sexual harassment and casting couch and pay parity. Neethu Reghkumar reporting on a Network 18 special campaign "Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re..in association with Tata Tea.

The arrest of Malayalam superstar actor Dilip in the case related to the abduction and assault of an actress has exposed - some say - the underbelly of Malyalam cinema. One fallout has been formation of a Women in Cinema Collective, that are now strongly and openly speaking up on the portrayal of women in cinema, sexual harassment and casting couch and pay parity. Neethu Reghkumar reporting on a Network 18 special campaign "Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re..in association with Tata Tea.

For more, watch video...

tags #CNBC-TV18 Comments

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.