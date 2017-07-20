Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re: Sexual harassment of women in cinema

The arrest of Malayalam superstar actor Dilip in the case related to the abduction and assault of an actress has exposed - some say - the underbelly of Malyalam cinema. One fallout has been formation of a Women in Cinema Collective, that are now strongly and openly speaking up on the portrayal of women in cinema, sexual harassment and casting couch and pay parity. Neethu Reghkumar reporting on a Network 18 special campaign "Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re..in association with Tata Tea.