you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2017 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA downgrades Sun Pharma to sell, cuts target price to Rs 500

Brokerage house CLSA has downgraded Sun Pharma to sell and has cut the target price from Rs 860 to Rs 500 on the back of 25 percent dip in US sales.

Moneycontrol News

India's largest drug maker Sun Pharma's net profit fell 13.6 percent year-on-year in the quarter ended March 31 due to decline in US sales, iits worst performance in several years. Sun Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 1,223.71 crore in the Q4 against Rs 1,416.13 crore a year ago, missing analysts’ estimates.

Sun Pharma’s sales in the US, which accounts for 37 percent of the total sales, dropped 34 percent to USD 381 million in Q4, largely due to loss of exclusivity of Imatinib and fall in sales at its subsidiary, the company said.

Brokerage house CLSA has downgraded Sun Pharma to sell and has cut the target price from Rs 860 to Rs 500 on the back of 25 percent dip in US sales.

DB on Sun Pharma:

Target price at Rs 591 from Rs 872. The company's US revenue dipped 25 percent Y-o-Y. The brokerage house has cut the FY18/19 estimates by 26 percent each on  muted guidance and sees resolution of Halol delayed.

HSBC ON Sun Pharma:

Cuts target price to Rs 721 from Rs 826 and also cuts US sales estimates  by 19 percent and  14 percent for FY18  and FY19 respectively.

CITI ON Sun Pharma:

Cuts target price to Rs 680 from Rs 890 and cuts FY18 and FY19 EPS by 11.4 percent & 12.5 percent on higher price erosion.

