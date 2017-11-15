Close shave for IndiGo flyers as plane hits a wild boar while taking-off at Vizag airport

IndiGo Airlines has been in the news much often lately. After facing flak for assault of a passenger by its staff, a woman falling from a wheelchair and getting injured allegedly due to “gross negligence” and a laptop catching fire mid-flight, passengers on board a Hyderabad-bound flight had a close shave as the plane hit a boar while taking off at Vishakhapatnam airport on Sunday.

At around 10 pm, while the plane was taking off from the runway, it ran into a wild boar damaging the rear wheel and killing the animal. In total 154 people were on board, including 150 passengers and four crew members, at the time of the mishap, according to a Times of India report.

IndiGo officials said that the pilot saw the boar on the runway but it was too late to abort the take-off. The Air Traffic Control was immediately informed, following which the runway was cleared of the carcass for the plane to touch down. The plane flew around the sea for 45 minutes to lighten the weight by burning the fuel and landed back on Vishakhapatnam airport safely.

The plane was thoroughly inspected and the officials found that rear wheel has been damaged. The flight finally took off at 1 am on Monday, reaching Hyderabad at 2.15 am, three hours late from the scheduled time.

The TOI report quoted Vishakhapatnam airport director G Prakash Reddy who said that they had raised the issue with INS Dega which controls the airport. Reddy asked them to take measures to clear wild animals from the airport area to prevent mishaps.

Air Travellers Association president D Varada Reddy was surprised on how the boar entered the airport premises which is fortified by walls. "In 1972, a cheetah had entered the airport, triggering terror. There were no compound walls at the airport at that time. Now, the wild boar menace is serious. We will bring this to the notice of the civil aviation ministry and airport authorities to take immediate measures for safeguarding the welfare of air travellers," the report quoted Varada Reddy.