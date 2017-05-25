CleanMax Solar signs MoU with Hitachi High-Tech

Energy solutions provider CleanMax Solar today said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech) to jointly offer high-end rooftop solar solutions to Japanese companies across India.

Under the partnership, CleanMax Solar and Hitachi High-Tech aims to enable Japanese corporates in India to adopt green energy practices by providing them solar power in a low-risk, economical and reliable manner, the company said in a statement issued here.

"The partnership would build on recent industry trends which make rooftop solar significantly cheaper than grid tariffs in the country. Through the partnership, the companies will also offer both capex as well as opex solutions for Japanese corporates to adopt solar power," it said.

As per the agreement, Hitachi High-Tech's role in the partnership will include approaching Japanese clients based on customer basis already established thorough existing business in various field, supplying cutting edge technology solar PV panels and considering low-cost Japanese financing.

CleanMax Solar, on the other hand, will offer its expertise in developing, building and maintaining solar projects in India. The partnership also envisions possible expansions to other international markets in the future.

"In our experience, Japanese MNCs are typically unwilling to cut corners when it comes to their facilities, and this plays well to our strengths in building and operating high-performance. Our partnership with Hitachi High-Tech will help us to leverage the strengths towards the solar sector," CleanMax Solar Managing Director Kuldeep Jain said.

Commenting on the partnership, Hitachi High-Tech General Manager, Electronic Components and Materials Department said, "we have been evaluating the Indian solar market very closely. This partnership will add significant value to Japanese companies in India through a deep understanding of their requirement for very high quality solar power plants and reliable energy delivered from them."