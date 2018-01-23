App
Jan 23, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Clariant sets up healthcare packaging unit in Cuddalore

The facility would link customers to the company's global packaging design capabilities.

Speciality chemicals company Clariant today said it has set up a new healthcare packaging plant in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

"Our new greenfield healthcare packaging production plant, technology-wise is 'state-of-the-art. It is the first and so far the only ISO-8 clean room facility in the group..", Clariant Chemicals, India, Head of Business Unit (Medical specialities), Ketan Premani said in a company statement.

The company has 11 production sites present in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Clariant aims for accelerated growth in Indian market through six business units -- masterbatches, pigments, additives, industrial and consumer specialities, catalysts and functional minerals, the statement said.

Clariant is ambitious in India and looks to create a material and profitable specialty chemical business through the new greenfield plant, Clariant in India, Region Head, Adnan Ahmad said.

