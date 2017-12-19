App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizen Surveillance: Brazilian AI cameras to keep watch on Indian metros

100 units of the camera, called ‘Smart Eyes’, will be installed across the three cities and Polsec will increase the coverage across cities after all the necessary features are added to the cameras

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Brazilian security company, Polsec, will start testing its artificial intelligence-based cameras on the streets of three Indian metro cities — Mumbai, Delhi and Agra — from the start of January 2018, reports the Economic Times.

100 units of the camera, called ‘Smart Eyes’, will be installed across the three cities and Polsec will increase the coverage across cities after all the necessary features are added to the cameras.

Renato Werner, the chief executive of Polsec commented on the use of the cameras to control traffic violations and littering issues. “The state governments are quite keen to look onto garbage debris, parking issues and vehicle behavior.” Werner told ET.

The AI cameras work majorly on knowledge, experience and intuition. “For instance, the camera, after a few times, will learn how many people cross this street every day at this hour. But if it suddenly triples, the camera will detect this unusual behaviour and report.”

related news

India is steadily raising the number of CCTV cameras it has in its cities. Mumbai has one of the highest number of CCTV cameras installed in public places with more than 4,717 CCTV cameras being installed across 1,510 locations in the city on major crossings and roads.

CCTV cameras for surveillance are also making their way into trains and buses in India. A few trains in Mumbai and Delhi have been installed with CCTV cameras as a beta test since October 2017 and the number will continue to grow based on results. Delhi’s transport department is also looking to install CCTV cameras for safety reasons in more than 6,300 buses.

tags #Business #Surveillance #Technology

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.