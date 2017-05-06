Citigroup Global Markets sells 3.75 lakh shares of Shree Ram Urban Infra

On May 5, 2017 Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited sold 375,000 shares of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure at Rs 63.53 per share on the BSE.

Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure closed at Rs 66.50, up Rs 2.65, or 4.15 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 81.35 and 52-week low Rs 50.00 on 10 April, 2017 and 17 May, 2016, respectively.