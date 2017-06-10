App
Jun 10, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius buys 15 lakh shares of IndiGrid InvIT

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited bought 1,500,282 shares of IndiGrid InvIT Fund﻿ at Rs 97.70 per share on the NSE.

On June 9, 2017 Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited bought 1,500,282 shares of IndiGrid InvIT Fund at Rs 97.70 per share on the NSE. However, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE sold 1,694,196 shares at Rs 97.70 per share on the NSE.

IndiGrid InvIT Fund closed at Rs 96.51, down Rs 0.99, or 1.02 percent. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 100.00 and 52-week low Rs 94.00 on 06 June, 2017 and 06 June, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited #IndiGrid InvIT Fund #Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte

