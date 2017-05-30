App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 30, 2017 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CITI retains buy on Coal India, cuts target price to Rs 310

CITI has a buy rating and has cut FY18/19 EPS by 8 percent/4 percent with a target price of Rs310.

CITI retains buy on Coal India, cuts target price to Rs 310

Moneycontrol News

World's largest miner, Coal India reported a sharp drop in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter period ending March 17' to Rs 2716.09 crore, down by 38 percent over the corresponding period profit of Rs 4398.35 crore.

Profits dipped despite around 10 percent rise in coal sales to Rs 24,032.54 crore during the quarter under review.

Brokerage: CITI| Rating: Buy| Target: Rs 310

Coal India's fourth quarter EBITDA fell 36 percent Y-o-Y on higher costs. Wage revision provision, higher actuarial provision (non-recurring), provision for

lower grades, DMF arrears. Blended realizations/volumes were higher Y-o-Y. No final dividend; interim for FY17 of Rs19.9 per share, 160 percent payout; cash outflow at  USD 2.3 billion.

Fourth quarter realisation rose 4 percent Y-o-Y while FSA realisations were up 2 percent Y-o-Y. E-auction realisations was down 2 percent Y-o-Y, up 3 percent Q-o-Q; e-auction accounted for 30 percent of EBITDA. Washed coal realizations was up 36 percent Q-o-Q  (BCCL hiked coking prices on January 17).

Implications — CIL is down 11 percent YTD; fair bit of negative newsflow (grades; potential divestment; wages) seems priced in. With potential upsides: volumes, pricing –supported by valuations (13x Sep18 PE, below historical avg) + dividend yield (cash USD 4.4 billion), risk reward seems favorable.

CITI has a buy rating and has cut FY18/19 EPS by 8 percent/4 percent with a target price of Rs310.

tags #Citi #Coal India #Coal India Q4 results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.