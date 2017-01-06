Jan 06, 2017, 12.14 PM | Source: PTI
It will reduce the interest rate to 8.80 percent from 9.50 percent, effective January 9, Citi India said in a statement.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Citi India prunes home loan rates to 8.80%
It will reduce the interest rate to 8.80 percent from 9.50 percent, effective January 9, Citi India said in a statement.
|
It will reduce the interest rate to 8.80 percent from 9.50 percent, effective January 9, Citi India said in a statement.
The reduction in the home loan rate is reflection of our commitment to consumers who may be interested in purchasing under-construction or ready-to-move-in property, Rohit Ranjan, Head of Secured Lending, Citi India said.
The final pricing will be based on the loan amount, product or facility type offered, and internal Citi loan risk assessment parameters, it added.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.