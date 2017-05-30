Despite dip in PAT, CITI maintains buy on NTPC; target Rs 186

State-owned power generation company NTPC said standalone profit for the March quarter fell 25.5 percent to Rs 2,079 crore from Rs 2,792.7 crore in same quarter last fiscal. The bottomline was dented by impairement loss of Rs 783 crore on investment in Ratnagiri Gas & Power, a joint venture of the company.

Brokerage: CITI| Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 186

NTPC’s 4QFY17 recurring PAT at Rs 2260 crore was 19 percent below CITI at Rs 2790 crore. Out of the Rs 540 crore differential, Rs 350 crore can be explained by wage hike provisions which NTPC has conservatively not passed through in the tariffs. Rs 100 crore could be explained by lower other income. We also believe the change in GCV measurement to ‘as received’ after collection of samples from loaded wagons at generating stations (vs ‘as fired’ earlier) has had some marginal impact.

NTPC has made provisions of Rs 874 crore in 4QFY17. Out of this Rs 522 crore has been passed through in the tariff and a corresponding regulatory asset has been created in the balance sheet. Overall the company has taken a hit of Rs 352 crore in 4QFY17 in the profit & loss statement. Management believes that in the next 3-6 months the quantum of pass-through in tariffs will be sorted out as NTPC has already filed a petition on this issue with CERC.