Cisco chief feels Trump should take a leaf out of PM Modi's playbook, set 'audacious' goals

Donald Trump should take a leaf out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's playbook and set 'audicious' goals -- that's the word from the Executive Chairman of Cisco, John Chambers.

Chambers will lead a delegation of top tech CEOs to the White House later tonight.

Speaking to CNBC, Chambers said US should set big goals like "digital India" and take decisive actions like "demonetisation".

He pointed out to PM Modi’s target of having broadband infrastructure in place for Indians at USD 2.4 per month, putting states in competition to improve citizens life, and doubling income per person are worthy of praise.

There is no reason why US should not be as bold, he said, adding, there is need for focus on policy implementation.