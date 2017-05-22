Cisco acquires analytics software and team of Saggezza

Networking major Cisco has acquired the advanced analytics team and the associated advanced analytics intellectual property developed by city-based technology services firm Saggezza for an "undisclosed sum".

The acquisition is aligned to Cisco's strategic goals to develop innovative big data analytics and cloud technologies, a company statement said.

The acquisition brings expertise in analytics, cloud and secure platform development. The advanced analytics team is a select group of platform analytics experts within Saggezza.

It has been responsible for developing technology that powers Saggezza's internal analytics platform among others, the release added.