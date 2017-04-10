App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla's US arm inks licensing pact with MEDRx

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, "Cipla USA Inc has signed a worldwide licensing agreement (except for East Asia) with MEDRx Company Ltd to further develop and commercialise MRX-4TZT, a Tizanidine1 patch for the management of spasticity", Cipla said in a filing to BSE.

Cipla's US arm inks licensing pact with MEDRx

Drug firm Cipla today said its US arm has signed a licensing pact with MEDRx Company to develop and market a Tizanidine1 patch that targets management of spasticity.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, "Cipla USA Inc has signed a worldwide licensing agreement (except for East Asia) with MEDRx Company Ltd to further develop and commercialise MRX-4TZT, a Tizanidine1 patch for the management of spasticity", Cipla said in a filing to BSE.

Under the terms of the pact, MEDRx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments, it added.

"MEDRx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialised licensed products," Cipla said. Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said: "We believe that the Tizanidine transdermal patch will address significant unmet needs and benefit patients globally suffering from chronic spasticity."

MRX-4TZT is a medicated patch that uses an exclusive MEDRx technology to deliver Tizanidine, a centrally acting muscle relaxant, it added. Annual sales of muscle relaxants in the United States were estimated at USD 807 million in 2016, Cipla said quoting IMS 2016 data.

The company plans to initiate phase III clinical trials after completion of additional phase I studies, it added. Spasticity is a condition in which certain muscles are continuously contracted.

This contraction causes stiffness or tightness of the muscles and can interfere with normal movement, speech, and gait. Cipla shares were trading at Rs 589, down 0.62 per cent, on BSE .

tags #BSE #Business #Cipla #Drug firm #MEDRx #MEDRx Company #Tizanidine1 #Umang Vohra

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.