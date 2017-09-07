Cipla promoters, relatives get into share transfer agreement

Drug firm Cipla today said some of its promoters and promoter group along with their relatives have entered into an agreement on transfer of their shares in the company.

Under the shareholders' agreement, if any of the parties to the pact wishes to transfer their shares in the company, they shall first offer the other parties a pre-emptive right to acquire such shares, Cipla said in a filing to the BSE.

The parties to the shareholders' agreement include promoters Y K Hamied and M K Hamied, who have 20.72 per cent and 3.93 per cent stake in Cipla, it added.

The members of the promoter group include Samina Vaziralli, Shirin Hamied, Rumana Hamied, Kamil Hamied and Sophie Ahmed, among others, Cipla said. The relatives of the promoter group include Farah Barua, Sara Ahmed and Monisha Ahmed, daughters of Sophie Ahmed, it added. The total stake owned by promoters, the promoter group and their relatives constitutes around 37.52 per cent stake in Cipla.