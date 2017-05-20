Cinnamon Capital buys 27.5 lakh shares of Ujjivan Financial Services

On May 19, 2017 CDC Group PLC sold 2,750,000 shares of Ujjivan Financial Services at Rs 360 per share on the BSE. However, Cinnamon Capital Limited bought 2,750,000 shares at Rs 360 per share on the BSE.

Ujjivan Financial Services closed at Rs 321.25, down Rs 19.30, or 5.67 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.00 and 52-week low Rs 258.00 on 28 July, 2016 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.