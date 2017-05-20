App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 20, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cinnamon Capital buys 27.5 lakh shares of Ujjivan Financial Services

CDC Group PLC sold 2,750,000 shares of Ujjivan Financial ﻿Services at Rs 360 per share on the BSE. However, Cinnamon Capital Limited bought 2,750,000 shares at Rs 360 per share on the BSE.

Cinnamon Capital buys 27.5 lakh shares of Ujjivan Financial Services

On May 19, 2017 CDC Group PLC sold 2,750,000 shares of Ujjivan Financial Services at Rs 360 per share on the BSE. However, Cinnamon Capital Limited bought 2,750,000 shares at Rs 360 per share on the BSE.

Ujjivan Financial Services closed at Rs 321.25, down Rs 19.30, or 5.67 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.00 and 52-week low Rs 258.00 on 28 July, 2016 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CDC Group plc #Cinnamon Capital #Ujjivan Financial

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.