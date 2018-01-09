App
Jan 09, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL shares jump nearly 6 %, mcap surges by Rs 10,056 crore

Due to a revision, the world's largest coal miner will earn an incremental revenue of Rs 1,956 crore for the remaining period of 2017-18 fiscal while total revenue will be Rs 6,421 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Coal India (CIL) today ended nearly 6 percent higher, adding Rs 10,056 crore to its market valuation, after the company said its board has approved a hike in non-coking coal prices for both power and non-power consumers with immediate effect.

The stock jumped 5.63 percent to settle at Rs 304.05 on BSE. During the day, it soared 7.69 percent to Rs 310. On NSE, shares of the company surged 5.77 percent to end at Rs 304.05.

Led by the sharp rise in the stock, the company's market valuation zoomed Rs 10,056.28 crore to Rs 1,88,736.28 crore. The stock was the biggest gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices - Sensex and Nifty.

In terms of equity volume, 16.17 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day. Coal India sources indicated that the average price hike could be around 10 percent.

Due to this revision, the world's largest coal miner will earn an incremental revenue of Rs 1,956 crore for the remaining period of 2017-18 fiscal while total revenue will be Rs 6,421 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The miner was compelled to revise prices in the wake of rising costs which was a drag on its profitability for the last few quarters.

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors' radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

