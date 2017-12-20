App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

CIL looking to buy stakes in overseas coking coal mines

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said, "CIL (Coal India) is pursuing available opportunities for buying equity stakes in coking coal mines abroad."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government today said state-owned Coal India is hunting potential avenues for buying stakes in coking coal blocks overseas.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said, "CIL (Coal India) is pursuing available opportunities for buying equity stakes in coking coal mines abroad."

He said though the CIL Board had last year advised the company to explore the opportunities of acquiring coal assets overseas, very few prospective blocks in foreign nations have come up for sale.

Coking coal is used mainly in steel-making.

Stating that the entire demand of coking coal is not met indigenously, Goyal said Indian consumers import metallurgical coal mainly from Australia.

Six coking coal mines are going to be auctioned, he said.

During April-September of the ongoing fiscal, 22.6 million tonne (MT) (provisional) of coking coal was imported.

While in the last fiscal, 41.6 MT coking coal was imported, in 2015-16, the import was 43.5 MT.

tags #Business #coal #Companies #government

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.