CignaTTK Health Insurance looks to hike direct business share to 25% from next year

Standalone health insurance company CignaTTK Health Insurance is looking to increase the business from the direct channel from 10 percent at present to 25 percent next year.

The foreign joint venture partner has also filed an application with the insurance regulator to increase its stake to 49 percent in the venture which is a JV with TTK Group.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Sandeep Patel, MD & CEO, Cigna TTK Health Insurance said that they have been working on a series of initiatives to drag up the business from direct channel. “We have an ambitious target and are hoping to achieve it,” he said.

While in most of the other transactions, the hike in the foreign partner’s stake in an insurance venture has merely been a transfer of funds from one shareholder to the other, here the entire amount will be used for the company.

“All the money comes into the company. We are going through the dilution methodology. Both the partners agreed that the money should go to the company and not from one pocket to the other,” said Patel.

The insurer has recently launched a product, which is the first one in the industry that is linked to inflation. The product, ProHealth Select’s ‘Inflation Shield’ automatically adjusts the purchased sum insured amount every year to safeguard against medical inflation irrespective of claim.

Medical inflation is said to be at around 16-18 percent while policyholders usually do not top-up their product unless there is a claim. Patel said that they wanted to delink it from claims.

"The idea is it is inflation driven and not claim driven. There is a lot of conversation that happens around medical inflation and as a consumer how do I absorb that. Value of what you buy should continue to increase. Under our product, whether you claim or don't, the sum insured will keep increasing at 10 percent a year,” he added.

Also, it has a ‘reassurance’ benefit that provides a waiver of health insurance premium for 2 years in case the consumer suffers from a covered critical illness or a permanent total disability.

Patel said that they want to make sure that the technology is fresh especially with digital coming in to enhance their operating platforms and keep engaging customers. “The idea is to be driving more solutions than products. Go local, go beyond we and go deep will be the mantra,” he added.

CignaTTK Health Insurance operates out of 41 cities from an agency standpoint. Through bancassurance, they have presence in almost 6000 locations in the country. Patel said that the bank branch activation is around 65-70 percent.

“We have also created virtual branches by leveraging digital. We don't want to burden the market with cost. If it is essential, we will set up physical branches at a location,” he explained.

In terms of profitability, Patel said that their target is to breakeven in the sixth year. “We are on the path there, we have 2.5 years to go. Our projections show us that is that on track,” he said.

Their have been reports about the Indian partner looking to exit the ventures. Brushing aside the concerns, Patel said that the key is that their solvency is strong, both partners are committed today.

“My view is that if our shareholders are making a change that is right from the business, then we are comfortable too,” he said further.

Though primarily a retail focussed health insurer, CignaTTK also has 5 percent business coming in from the group segment.

“We have started group in the SME segment and the price there is sustainable. Our belief is that we want to grow, but not at the cost of profitability,” he said.