App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cigna TTK applies for change in partnership to Manipal Group

However, Patel said, in order to minimise disruption in the customer experience in the company it will consult with them before taking any decision on changing the name after the change in partnership.

Cigna TTK applies for change in partnership to Manipal Group

Private insurer Cigna TTK today said it has filed an application with the insurance regulator, for a change in partnership from the TTK Group to the Manipal Group.

"We have filed the application for change in partnership with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). We have applied for the Manipal Group will buy out 51 per cent stake of TTK Group. We expect the transition to take place before the end of this calender year," Cigna TTK Health Insurance managing director and CEO, Sandeep Patel told PTI here.

This is subject to regulatory approval, he said.

The Manipal Group is into health care delivery and higher education.

He said the partnership will help the firm to provide customers with a more comprehensive suite of health care solutions and enable them to further integrate within the health care delivery ecosystem.

However, Patel said, in order to minimise disruption in the customer experience in the company it will consult with them before taking any decision on changing the name after the change in partnership.

Cigna TTK Health Insurance is a joint venture between global health services firm Cigna and TTK, which launched operations in India in February 2014.

tags #Business #Cigna TTK #Companies #Manipal Group

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.