App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chola to raise Rs 3,500 crore via masala bonds

The company has not mentioned how it will use the proceeds of the funds to be raised through these masala bonds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) today said it will raise Rs 3,500 crore (USD 500 million) through masala bonds on a private placement basis.

The decision was taken at the company's board meeting held today.

The company said the board today approved the issuance of "3,500 masala bonds in the nature of secured redeemable, non- convertible debentures of a face value of Rs 1 crore each at par aggregating to USD 500 million (Rs 3,500 crore) in one or more tranches on private placement basis".

The company has not mentioned how it will use the proceeds of the funds to be raised through these masala bonds.

Masala bonds are specialised debt instruments that companies can issue to raise funds in overseas markets to fund their capital needs.

The Chennai-based Murugappa group's financial arm Chola provides services such as vehicle loans, home loans, SME loans, investment advisory services, stock broking, among others.

The stock of the company closed 0.91 percent up at Rs 1,299.75 on the BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.