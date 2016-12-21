Dec 21, 2016, 10.25 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The Chinese are dumping tyres at 25-30 percent lower, which is lower than the raw material prices, said Raghupati Singhania, CMD, JK Tyre and Industries leading to a downtick in capacity utilisation for the industry.
Chinese imports weighing on prices; see poor Dec sales: JK Tyre
Raghupati Singhania
CMD, JK Tyre & Industries
He said truck production has halted and tyre offtake from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) has stopped too. Moreover, cheap imports from China are weighing on prices, he added.
Chinese imports account for around 42 percent of replacement market of truck and bus radials, he said.
