Chinese imports weighing on prices; see poor Dec sales: JK Tyre

The Chinese are dumping tyres at 25-30 percent lower, which is lower than the raw material prices, said Raghupati Singhania, CMD, JK Tyre and Industries leading to a downtick in capacity utilisation for the industry.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 21, 2016, 10.25 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Chinese imports weighing on prices; see poor Dec sales: JK Tyre

The Chinese are dumping tyres at 25-30 percent lower, which is lower than the raw material prices, said Raghupati Singhania, CMD, JK Tyre and Industries leading to a downtick in capacity utilisation for the industry.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Chinese imports weighing on prices; see poor Dec sales: JK Tyre

The Chinese are dumping tyres at 25-30 percent lower, which is lower than the raw material prices, said Raghupati Singhania, CMD, JK Tyre and Industries leading to a downtick in capacity utilisation for the industry.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Raghupati Singhania (more)

CMD, JK Tyre & Industries |

Tyre sales for the month of December are likely to be worse than the month of November, said Raghupati Singhania, CMD, JK Tyre and Industries in an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Farah Bookwala Vohra.

He said truck production has halted and tyre offtake from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) has stopped too. Moreover, cheap imports from China are weighing on prices, he added.

The Chinese are dumping tyres at 25-30 percent lower than the raw material prices, he said, adding that the capacity utilisation of the tyre industry has come down quarter after quarter because of the sheer volume of Chinese imports, he said.

Chinese imports account for around 42 percent of replacement market of truck and bus radials, he said.

For more, watch video...

 

 

 

Tags  JK Tyre and Industries Raghupati Singhania original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) cheap imports Chinese truck and bus radials

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Chinese imports weighing on prices; see poor Dec sales: JK Tyre
Insider2017
New Member
2 Followers
JK Tyre & Ind

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login