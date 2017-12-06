App
Dec 06, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xiaomi seeks bank pitches for 2018 IPO: Sources

Xiaomi was valued at $46 billion in a 2014 funding round completed before its sales stagnated. More recently it has seen expectations of its value pick up following strong results this year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Xiaomi is now largest supplier of wearable tech
Xiaomi is now largest supplier of wearable tech

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc has asked banks to pitch next Friday for an initial public offering in 2018, people familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Xiaomi was valued at $46 billion in a 2014 funding round completed before its sales stagnated. More recently it has seen expectations of its value pick up following strong results this year.

Its float could be the world's "largest technology IPO" next year, according to one of the people.

