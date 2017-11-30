App
Nov 30, 2017 09:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's overseas investments still have large growth potential: State planner

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's overseas investments still have relatively large growth potential, despite challenges stemming from growing protectionism in some markets, the top state planner said on Thursday.

The blind optimism of some Chinese companies investing overseas has fuelled misunderstandings in some countries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in a report on China's offshore investments.

It did not elaborate.

The regulator supports Chinese firms' efforts to safeguard overseas investments, but their activities still need to be regulated, the NDRC added.

