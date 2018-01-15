App
Jan 15, 2018 11:53 AM IST

China's bicycle sharing startup Ofo likely to launch its services in India

Founder of One97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma hinted this development on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Ofo, a bicycle sharing startup in China, is planning to launch its services in India via Paytm, sources told Mint.

The development was reported in October last year by The Economic Times. The report pointed that the users will be able to book and pick up these cycles for USD 1 per hour, i.e. approximately Rs 60 using the app. The service will be available in metro cities and the Chinese firm has already held talks with the authorities.

The startup signed an agreement with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week. Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the firm wants to create a bicycle network throughout the city. The firm is expected to launch its services in Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and will invest in importing bicycles to India, according to a Chinese news agency report.

In a statement, Ofo said: "We are delighted to partner with the city of Pune. We wish to improve its quality of life in the city by providing a healthier, quicker, and greener alternative to motor vehicles." The firm pointed that this is aimed to solve the ‘last mile’ transportation problem in India’s urban areas.

The firm already has its operations spread in over 250 cities, across 20 countries.

Along with Ofo, homegrown startups such as Ola and Zoomcar have also introduced bicycle sharing service in India. Ola introduced bicycle sharing service called Ola Pedal last month, exclusive to IIT campus in Kanpur and the firm has claimed to be expanding its bicycle service in India in the near future.

In October last year, Zoomcar also launched a bicycle sharing service in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, called 'PEDL.'

tags #Business #Startup

