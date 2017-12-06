China says US Jerusalem move could cause 'escalation' of tensions

China warned today that US President Donald Trump's plan to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital could fuel tensions in the region.

"We are concerned about the possible escalation of tensions," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular news briefing.

"All relevant parties should bear regional peace and tranquility in mind, be cautious in words and deeds, avoid impacting the foundation for the settlement of the issue of Palestine, and avoid causing new confrontation in the region.