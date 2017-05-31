China manufacturing grew more than expected in May: Official survey

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 31, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: CNBC

The National Bureau of Statistic's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.2 higher than the 51.0 expected and even with 51.2 in April, Reuters reported.

Growth in China's manufacturing sector expanded faster than expected in May, an official survey showed on Wednesday, with one analyst suggesting it presented a sure and steady picture on fundamentals.

The National Bureau of Statistic's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.2 higher than the 51.0 expected and even with 51.2 in April, Reuters reported. Services PMI rose to 54.5 in May from 54.0 in April. The services sector accounted for over half of the Chinese economy last year. A reading above 50 points to growth in the PMIs.

Bank of Singapore's Chief Investment Officer, Johan Jooste said the market is now less focused on Chinese data as investors zoom in on the country's clampdown on liquidity and leverage.

"When you look at fundamentals, the game in town is just to keep a steady track, no nasty surprises and this is what what we see this morning. It's more or less in line with what we think and that keeps the market in a sanguine frame." he told CNBC's "Squawk Box".

