App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 16, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

China imposes new rules on policy banks to curb risks

For the first time, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) will impose specific rules designed in part to reduce financial risk at three banks tasked with funding Beijing's pet projects and supporting Chinese companies abroad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China has set new rules to curb risks at its policy banks, stepping up oversight of the country's financial system as Beijing looks to avert a feared debt crisis in the world's number two economy.

For the first time, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) will impose specific rules designed in part to reduce financial risk at three banks tasked with funding Beijing's pet projects and supporting Chinese companies abroad.

The rules, released on Wednesday, include setting up mechanisms to make sure they do not lend more cash than they can afford as well as corporate governance provisions.

The new rules come as Beijing copes with ballooning debt that some analysts say threatens the stability of the Chinese economy.

related news

The three banks -- China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China and the Agricultural Development Bank of China -- had 25 trillion yuan ($3.8 trillion) in assets at the end of September, according to state news agency Xinhua.

That makes them roughly as large as the country's biggest state-owned bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The special regulations will "strengthen risk control" and ensure the policy banks' "safe and stable" operations, an unnamed CBRC spokesman said on the commission's website, noting the lenders had consulted commercial banking regulations since their establishment in 1994.

The policy banks figure prominently in President Xi Jinping's signature One Belt, One Road project that China says will invest $1 trillion in Asian and European countries to revive ancient trade routes with a massive network of rail and maritime links.

Some of the projects have faced headwinds and critics say the initiative is weighing down some countries with debt they will struggle to repay.

The policy banks had directed 1.42 trillion yuan of lending to One Belt, One Road projects as of September, according to Xinhua.

China's leadership are struggling with a vast debt mountain that has seen Moody's and Standard & Poor's downgrade their sovereign ratings for the country

Debt-fuelled investment has underpinned the economy's rapid growth, but there are widespread concerns that years of freewheeling credit could lead to a financial crisis with global implications.

tags #Banks #Beijing #China #World News

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.