App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 07, 2017 10:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China criticises India for crashed drone near border

"This action by India violated China's territorial sovereignty. We express strong dissatisfaction and opposition," said Zhang Shuili, a senior military official in China's western battle zone command, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with India on Thursday after the recent crash of an Indian drone in what the Chinese military said was Chinese territory, an incident that could cause further friction along the two countries' disputed border.

"This action by India violated China's territorial sovereignty. We express strong dissatisfaction and opposition," said Zhang Shuili, a senior military official in China's western battle zone command, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

"China's border defence forces took a professional and responsible attitude in conducting an inspection of the device," Zhang said, adding that the military would resolutely defend national sovereignty and security.

It said only that the drone crashed in "recent days" and did not give a location.

related news

China and India have tried to develop two-way ties in recent years but there is still deep distrust over the border dispute.

In June, July and August, Indian and Chinese troops had been confronting each other at the Doklam plateau near the borders of India, its ally Bhutan and China in the most serious and prolonged standoff in decades.

The two sides agreed to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops there about a week before Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in an effort to mend ties at a summit hosted by China in September.

In November, China criticised a visit by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims, saying China opposed any activities by Indian leaders in disputed areas.

tags #China #drone #World News

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.