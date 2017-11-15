'Challenge accepted': Muslim activists hack ISIS mailing list that it claimed was 'unhackable'

In a big blow to the 'online caliphate'of ISIS, a group of Muslim hackers has hacked into the servers of the terror group again and has released a list of almost 2,000 subscribers' email addresses.

The attack was in response to the ISIS message that said that they have strengthened the security. “In response to recent events, we have imposed more stringent security measures on our systems,” said the email in Arabic adding, “We can now handle email attacks or any type of hack.”

The “security measures” were taken by ISIS on Friday following the numerous attacks on their servers, many of which were conducted by the same group of hackers with a Twitter handle Di5s3nSi0N.

As the message was relayed, the hacker group posted the screenshot of the message and wrote, “Challenge accepted.”

Barely three hours later, another email was sent to ISIS subscribers with the logo of the hacking group and with a message, “We have hacked the full “secure” email list for Amaq (ISIS news agency)!”

The group posted the screenshot of the email with a caption, “Challenge complete - too easy! 2000 email subscribers hacked from Amaq... What is next??”

Amaq is a key component of the ISIS. The terror group uses Amaq to communicate to the world including while claiming responsibility for various attacks across the world. It is also a tool for the terrorist organisation to spread propaganda and relay information.

Similar to its situation on the ground, ISIS' presence on the internet is also shrinking. It has retreated from mainstream platforms and keeps changing its websites. The messaging app, Telegram is the only platform where it is still operating.

The hacker group has pledged to “break Daesh.” The group says that they will wipe the terror group from internet by next Friday. “Daesh stained our streets and fields red from our martyrs. The tears of the ummah will wash them clean. And we wash them from their internet hiding places! Our vengeance will be on 17.11.17,” it said.