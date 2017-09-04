Cyber attack: Government issues warning as Locky ransomware reaches India

Moneycontrol News

Locky ransomware has spread to India, said a warning issued by India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). The new ransomware will be the third major attack in the cyber space in recent times following WannaCry and the Petya.

A CERT statement on its website said that over 23 million messages and emails have been sent with the ransomware attachment. The spam, CERT stated had common subjects like 'please print', 'documents', 'photo', 'Images', 'scans' and 'pictures'. But the subject may vary when it is an instance of phishing.

The statement reads that the spam messages will have zip attachments with Visual Basic Scripts (VBS) embedded in a secondary zip attachment. The VBS contains a downloader which leads to a domain i.e. greatesthits [dot] mygoldmusic [dot] com (do not visit this website) entering which will lead to the downloading of the ransomware.

Once infected, the files will show the extensions of the ransomware. After encrypting the files the ransomware will demand a payment of 0.5 bitcoins that is close to Rs 1,52,000. Besides the device, the ransomware will affect any network drive or attached removable media.