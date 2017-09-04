App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 12:24 PM IST |

Cyber attack: Government issues warning as Locky ransomware reaches India

Over 23 million messages and emails have been sent with the ransomware attachment

Cyber attack: Government issues warning as Locky ransomware reaches India

Moneycontrol News

Locky ransomware has spread to India, said a warning issued by India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). The new ransomware will be the third major attack in the cyber space in recent times following WannaCry and the Petya.

A CERT statement on its website said that over 23 million messages and emails have been sent with the ransomware attachment. The spam, CERT stated had common subjects like 'please print', 'documents', 'photo', 'Images', 'scans' and 'pictures'. But the subject may vary when it is an instance of phishing.

The statement reads that the spam messages will have zip attachments with Visual Basic Scripts (VBS) embedded in a secondary zip attachment. The VBS contains a downloader which leads to a domain i.e. greatesthits [dot] mygoldmusic [dot] com (do not visit this website) entering which will lead to the downloading of the ransomware.

Once infected, the files will show the extensions of the ransomware. After encrypting the files the ransomware will demand a payment of 0.5 bitcoins that is close to Rs 1,52,000. Besides the device, the ransomware will affect any network drive or attached removable media.

CERT has advised users to refrain from clicking any suspicious file and back up important data and files should be taken using removable and external devices. It has also curated a list of domains to avoid which can be found here.

tags #Business #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.