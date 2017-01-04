Century Textiles to carve out 3 realty units into a unit: Srcs

Jan 04, 2017, 11.00 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nisha Poddar (more)

Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

Century Textiles plans to carve out three real estate assets into a separate subsidiary, sources tell CNBC-TV18. The board of the company may meet soon for the formation of the 100 percent owned subsidiary.

Century Textiles is likely to transfer around Rs 800-1,000 crore worth of debt to the new subsidiary.

With the subsidiary, the company aims at improving its fund raising ability.

Watch video for more...
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.