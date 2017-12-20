Centre aims to finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Manoj Sinha

The government is looking to finalise the National Telecom Policy 2018 by March next year, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today.

"The Department of Telecommunications envisages to formulate a new National Telecom Policy in view of rapid technological advancement in the sector. The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said that several working groups have been constituted on different themes for this purpose.

DoT officials have earlier said that the draft of the new telecom policy will be placed in public domain for seeking their views.

The DoT has formed 13 working groups to prepare a draft of the National Telecom Policy.