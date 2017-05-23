App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Bank of India to raise Rs 6,500 cr this fiscal

Central Bank of India will raise up to Rs 6,500 crore this fiscal through various means, including preferential issue or follow on public offer.

Central Bank of India to raise Rs 6,500 cr this fiscal

Central Bank of India will raise up to Rs 6,500 crore this fiscal through various means, including preferential issue or follow on public offer.

The board of directors at a meeting held today approved the proposal pending approval from shareholders to raise the equity capital of up to Rs 6,500 crore during 2017-18, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The public-sector lender said the money can be raised through various modes such as preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, follow on public offer.

The matter will be put before the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on June 30.

Stock of Central Bank of India closed 4 percent down at Rs 109.20 on BSE.

tags #Business #Central Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.