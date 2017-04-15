App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 15, 2017 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CEAT Q4 PAT may dip 27.3% to Rs 68.5 cr: ICICI Securities

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 12.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1561.2 crore, according to ICICI Securities. CEAT to report net profit at 68.5 crore down 27.3% quarter-on-quarter.

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects CEAT to report net profit at 68.5 crore down 27.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 12.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1561.2 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.2 percent Q-o-Q (down 20.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 148.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
