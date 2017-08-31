App
Aug 30, 2017 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CDC Group sells stake in Ujjivan Financial for over Rs 212 cr

CDC Group sells stake in Ujjivan Financial for over Rs 212 cr

The UK government's development finance institution CDC Group offloaded nearly 5 percent stake in Ujjivan Financial Services for more than Rs 212 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, CDC Group sold 59 lakh shares, amounting to 4.93 percent stake, of Ujjivan Financial Services.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 360 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 212.40 crore, as per the data.

The shares were bought by Cinnamon Capital.

A non-banking financial company, Ujjivan Financial Services is also the holding firm of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, that began operations in February this year.

Stock of Ujjivan Financial Services ended the day on NSE at Rs 361.55, up 10.92 per cent from the previous close.

tags #Business #Ujjivan Financial Services

