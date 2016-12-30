Dec 30, 2016, 03.14 PM | Source: PTI
The Competition Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of a minority stake in TVS Logistics Services by CDPQ Private Equity Asia Ltd.
CCI clears CDPQ stake buy in TVS Logistics Services
