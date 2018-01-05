App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

CCI begins public consultation on Bayer-Monsanto deal

Issuing a public notice inviting comments from everyone affected or likely to be affected by this merger, the CCI said the submissions must be made within 15 working days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission of India today launched a public consultation process to determine whether the billion dollar merger deal between global giants Bayer and Monsanto to create the world's largest seeds and pesticide firm will have any adverse impact on competition in India.

Issuing a public notice inviting comments from everyone affected or likely to be affected by this merger, the CCI said the submissions must be made within 15 working days.

The fair trade regulator launches such public consultation process if it is of the prima facie opinion that a combination has or is likely to have an appreciable adverse effect on competition.

The global level deal has been under CCI scrutiny for quite some time amid apprehensions about possible adverse impact on genetically modified market competition scenario in the country, as alleged by some parties who fear creation of monopoly.

related news

Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require approval of the CCI.

German chemical and pharma major Bayer is buying out global biotech player Monsanto in a USD 66 billion deal.

Both the companies have presence in India, with the US firm selling genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds in the country for more than a decade.

As per a notice filed by Bayer before the CCI in October 2016, the "proposed combination raises no competitive concern in any of the overlap products".

In India, both entities have presence in production and sale of vegetable seeds, cotton seeds as well as in production and sale of non-selective herbicides, according to that notice.

tags #Bayer #Business #CCI #Companies #Competition Commission of India #Monsanto

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.