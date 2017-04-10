App
Apr 05, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI recovers cash, properties worth crores from BSNL AGM

The CBI today claimed to have recovered cash and properties worth crores during its searches at the residential premises of a BSNL Additional General Manager arrested for alleged bribery.

In an operation late last evening, the agency had arrested Gupta Chandra Bidika, Additional General Manager, Microwave Project, Bhubaneswar.

He was caught red handed allegedly taking bribe of Rs one lakh for clearing bills worh Rs 10 lakh of a contractor.

"Searches were conducted at the residence of the accused at Bhubaneswar and Rayagada District (Odisha) which led to recovery of cash for Rs 14.93 lakh, USD 603, three bank locker keys; documents related to properties, including flats, plots at Bhubaneswar and shares, debentures, policies etc," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The agency sources claimed they had recovered documents related to a three-bedroom duplex flats at localities of Dharam Vihar, Netaji Subhas Enclave, Dreams Villa in Bhubaneswar.

The documents related to plots in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri have also been seized by the agency, they said.

