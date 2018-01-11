App
Jan 11, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBA Capital to invest Rs 100 cr in 15 EdTech cos

The early-stage education and skilling impact fund, Education Catalyst Fund (ECF), will target pre-series A, Series A and B equity rounds in companies, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Venture capital fund CBA Capital today said it will invest Rs 100 crore in 15 companies focused on education and skilling solutions.

ECF is a Rs 100 crore fund registered under the Sebi AIF Category II jurisdiction and has investors including Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Gray Matters Capital.

"Only a fraction of all venture capital funding is going to the education sector but the long-term impact of an investment in this sector can make it exponential," Vishal Bharat, Managing Partner of ECF said.

As part of the first close, ECF announced investments in three companies - Simulanis, Kopykitab and Buddy4Study with a total commitment of Rs 15 crore.

All three are early stage companies using technology to disrupt traditional business models, CBA Capital said.

ECF's mission is to support 15 entrepreneurs dedicated to providing solutions for educating and skilling individuals and professionals primarily in the low-income segment.

tags #Business #CBA Capital #Companies #edtech

