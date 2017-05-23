App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

CB Shine crosses one lakh sales mark in a single month: HMSI

Japanese two wheeler maker, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today said its 125 cc motorcycle CB Shine has crossed one lakh sales mark in a single month.

The CB Shine sales grew by a whopping 51 percent to 1,00,824 units in April from 66,691 units in the same period last year, which has helped the company further consolidate its position in the 125 cc executive bike segment, HMSI Ltd said in a statement.

With this, CB Shine is now the only 125cc motorcycle brand to cross the one-lakh unit sales mark in a single month, it said.

"Driven by continuous innovation, CB Shine brand alone contributes 55 per cent to Honda's motorcycle sales. Today every second 125cc motorcycle customer in India is buying a CB Shine," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president for sales and marketing at HMSI said.

The massive jump in CB shine sales comes on the back of demand for Honda eco technology (BS-IV) engine with 'Automatic Headlamp On' upgrades and low rolling resistance tyre in CB Shine SP -- a patent applied for technology, the company said.

The CB Shine record sales have catapulted Honda 2Wheelers India to No 2 motorcycle brand in the country for the first time in April, the statement added.

tags #Business #CB Shine #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

