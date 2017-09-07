Ford reveals its new EcoSport model with improved sporty features

Moneycontrol News

Ford has unveiled its newest EcoSport SUV (sports utility vehicle) model. The new Ford EcoSport compact SUV comes with much new refined features besides a sporty look.

The new model offers Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology for the first time. The feature according to Overdrive provides the car with an improved traction, on and off- road.

The model will come in both diesel and petrol variants. While the 100 PS 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that has front-wheel drive and six-speed manual gearbox will be available from launch, the 125 PS 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel model which will be fuel efficient and have lesser carbon foot print will be available from mid-2018.

The petrol variant will have the award winning Eco boost petrol engine and come in three variants i.e. 140PS, 125PS and 100PS.

The model which is made primarily for the European market will have several features aimed to assist the driver. This will include SYNC 3 connectivity, Cruise Control with Adjustable Speed Limiter and Rear View Camera.

On the design front, the model will have a larger and distinctive front grille. The angular headlights will have a High-Intensity Discharge lighting system along with LED daytime running lights. It will also have alloy wheels coming in different finishes.

There will be 12 different colour variants of the car. Customers will have the option of personalising their vehicles with contrasting extended painted roof colour options.

No information has come out regarding the entry of the model into the Indian market.