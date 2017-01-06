Carmaker SAIC proposes to buy some assets of GM India plant

SAIC HK, a subsidiary of China's SAIC Motor Corp, has proposed to acquire certain assets of a car manufacturing plant in India owned by General Motors' local unit, a filing with the country's competition watchdog showed on Friday.
Jan 06, 2017, 06.34 PM

SAIC HK, a subsidiary of China's SAIC Motor Corp, has proposed to acquire certain assets of a car manufacturing plant in India owned by General Motors' local unit, a filing with the country's competition watchdog showed on Friday.

General Motors has two plants in India and it said in 2015 it planned to stop production at one of its plants in the western state of Gujarat by end-2016 as it consolidates operations at one location.

SAIC was in discussion to buy GM's Gujarat plant, sources had told Reuters in April.

General Motors' India unit and SAIC were not immediately reachable for comments.

