Carlsberg India sets up new brewery in Karnataka

Beer maker Carlsberg India has established a new brewery in Karnataka with an aim to strengthen its foothold in the southern region.

While its popular brands Carlsberg and Tuborg are already available in the state, the establishment of this brewery is an aspirational step to further strengthen Carlsberg India's growth opportunity in the state, the company said in a statement.

At present, Carlsberg India owns eight breweries in the country, along with four contract manufacturing associations.

The brewery in Karnataka is spread over 27.1 acres and has an annual production capacity of 80 million litres. It will manufacture all brands including Carlsberg and Tuborg in the company's existing product portfolio.