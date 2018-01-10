App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cardiac stents maker SMT raises Rs 230 crore from Morgan Stanley, Samara Capital

Cardiac stents maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies has raised Rs 230 crore from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Samara Capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cardiac stents maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) has raised Rs 230 crore from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Samara Capital.

"As part of the current transaction, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley has invested Rs 160 crore into the company for a minority stake. Our existing investor Samara Capital also participated in the round with Rs 70 crore," SMT said in statement today.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance SMT's organic growth, acquisitions and R&D.

Founded in 2001, SMT is one of the first Asian companies to indigenously develop and manufacture coronary stents and is the market leader of minimally invasive coronary stents (drug-eluting and bare metal), renal stents, PTCA balloon catheters and other cardio vascular accessories in the country.

SMT has a plant in Gujarat and two R&D centers, of which one is in Ireland.

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.