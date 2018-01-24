App
Jan 24, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capital First Q3 net up 42% at Rs 87 crore

Its asset under management (AUM) grew by 32 percent to Rs 24,755 crore with its retail assets under management contributing to 93 percent of its overall AUM as of December 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Non-banking finance company Capital First today reported a 42 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 87 crore in the quarter ended December as against Rs 61.4 crore in the same period last year.

"We continue to see strong growth momentum in all our businesses and are happy to report 32 percent growth in AUM and 42 percent growth in net profit for the quarter on a year-on-year basis," the company's founder and chairman V Vaidyanathan, said.

In the quarter, the gross NPAs stood flat at 1.59 percent while net NPAs was at 0.97 percent as against 1 percent in the year-ago period.

 

