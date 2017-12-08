Capital First panel clears raising Rs 400 cr via NCDs

Non-banking finance firm Capital First today said its debenture committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of non- convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"The debenture committee...has inter-alia approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs will mature on December 8, 2022 and carry coupon rate of 8.25 per cent per annum.

Shares of Capital First were trading 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 698 per scrip on BSE.