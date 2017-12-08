Capital First panel clears raising Rs 400 cr via NCDs

"The debenture committee...has inter-alia approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First said in a BSE filing.
Non-banking finance firm Capital First today said its debenture committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of non- convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
"The debenture committee...has inter-alia approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First said in a BSE filing.
The NCDs will mature on December 8, 2022 and carry coupon rate of 8.25 per cent per annum.