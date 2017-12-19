App
Dec 19, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capacite Infraprojects rises 3%; Spark Capital initiates add rating with target Rs 400

The company's focus on "Design and Build” mode is going to lead to positive surprises in margins.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.
Shares of Capacite Infraprojects rose 3 percent intraday Tuesday as Spark Capital has initiated with add rating with a target price of Rs 400 per share.

According to the broking firm, the long term opportunity still exist in the company as its clients are most trusted by the home buyers. Also, expecting repeat orders and opportunities from select new geographies.

Going ahead the firm is expecting Rs 2,000-2,600 crore of projects every year.

The company's focus on "Design and Build” mode is going to lead to positive surprises in margins, it added.

The firm expect the company's revenue/EBITDA/net profit is likely to grow at a CAGR of 24 percent / 22 percent / 30 percent over FY18-20.

The broking house feels that the working capital situation is going to be stable going forward, while cash Flows is likely to be sufficient to meet the outflows.

At 10:45 hrs Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 400.15, up Rs 8.10, or 2.07 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

